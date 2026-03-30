💥IRGC: Wave 87 of Operation True Promise 4

💥Wave 87 of Operation True Promise 4: The IRGC struck command and control centers, drone hangars, weapons support warehouses, and hiding places of terrorist military personnel and American‑Zionist pilots in the region. Also called out Israel for hitting the desalination plant in Kuwait

➡️Public Relations office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):

➡️In the 87th wave of Operation True Promise 4, command and control centers, drone hangars, weapons support warehouses, and hiding places of terrorist military personnel and American‑Zionist pilots in various areas—including five American bases in the region and military facilities in the south, center, and north of the occupied territories, such as Haifa Bay, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Aviv, Beersheba, Dimona, Al‑Kharj, Jufair, Victoria, and others—were effectively targeted with Emad, Qiam and Khorramshahr‑4 missiles, and suicide drones.

➡️The unconventional and illegitimate attack by the Zionist regime’s army on Kuwait’s desalination facilities is a testament to the depravity and baseness of the Zionist occupiers. The IRGC condemns this inhumane act and declares that American bases and military personnel, as well as the military and security centers of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories, are the targets of our powerful retaliation.

➡️The countries of the West Asia region must remain vigilant against the sedition of the American‑Zionist front aimed at destabilizing and destroying the region.