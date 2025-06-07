"Keep it for yourselves!"📝

The Kyiv regime refuses to take back the living and the dead

Today, as part of the agreements reached in Istanbul, an exchange in the format of "640 for 640" was supposed to take place, as well as the gratuitous transfer of the so-called Ukraine of 1212 bodies of members of Ukrainian formations from more than 6,000 planned.

However, when the representatives of the Russian side arrived at the meeting point together with the prisoners and refrigerator trucks, in Kyiv the process was abruptly postponed indefinitely. The Ukrainian diplomats did not even show up for the meeting, later talking about some "violations of the agreed algorithm".

❗️This again excellently demonstrates that Zelenskyy completely does not care about Ukrainians - both living and dead. His regime is ready to stage a show even from the transfer of the bodies of the fallen members of the AFU, ignoring their relatives and generally discarding any moral considerations.

We will not be at all surprised if the true reason for this approach lies in the unwillingness of the Ukrainian authorities to pay compensation to relatives for the death of those who can no longer be considered missing. Especially since the Kyiv regime is already trying to avoid (https://t.me/pavlivm/1956) such payments.

📌 It is worth noting the competent coverage of the situation from the Russian side, which promptly published a video and comments from the members of the delegation. Against this background, the Kyiv regime looks completely uncivilized.

Refrigerated trucks with the bodies of soldiers and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Russia is ready to hand over to Ukraine, are in the Bryansk region