Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine causes rapid progression of cancer in famous pro-vaccine doctor
600 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Vaccine causes rapid progression of cancer in Michel Goldman, a Belgian immunologist and one of Europe’s best-known champions of medical research and a lifelong promoter of vaccines, notes Jeffery Jaxen with Del Bigtree of The Highwire on 6 Oct 2022.

The full segment is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCH3xRttIMSN/

The article from the Atlantic which they refer to is posted here:
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2022/09/mrna-covid-vaccine-booster-lymphoma-cancer/671308/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
cancerdel bigtreebelgianimmunologistmichel goldman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket