Vaccine causes rapid progression of cancer in famous pro-vaccine doctor

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Vaccine causes rapid progression of cancer in Michel Goldman, a Belgian immunologist and one of Europe’s best-known champions of medical research and a lifelong promoter of vaccines, notes Jeffery Jaxen with Del Bigtree of The Highwire on 6 Oct 2022.
The full segment is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fCH3xRttIMSN/
The article from the Atlantic which they refer to is posted here:
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2022/09/mrna-covid-vaccine-booster-lymphoma-cancer/671308/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News