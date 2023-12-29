Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pizzagate Investigator, Who Exposed VIP Pedophile Network To Millions, Found Dead
channel image
The Prisoner
8900 Subscribers
Shop now
954 views
Published 18 hours ago

A leading Pizzagate investigator and filmmaker who was responsible for exposing the elite pedophile network to millions of people has been found dead just months after she proclaimed she would never commit suicide.

Janet Ossebaard, an award-winning Dutch journalist together with Cyntha Koeter, a former police detective, dedicated their lives to unmasking the Satanic elite, who they revealed to be pulling the strings of the world’s governments and global corporations.

As the globalist elite become increasingly desperate to cover up their crimes, it appears Ossebaard has paid the ultimate price for daring to oppose the cabal.

- Protect your money with Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/gold-ira/?affiliate_source=The_Peoples_Voice

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
pizzagatewikileaksjohn podestaelite pedophiliafall of the cabaljanet ossebaardpedophile code wordsvip pedophilesslade sohmer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket