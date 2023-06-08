Create New Account
Epic Cash | Bulls vs Bears | Price Update! | 8th June 2023
22 views
channel image
Jam-Crypto
Published Yesterday |

Epic Cash price update as of 8th June 2023. To note, I kept saying "higher lows" instead of "lower highs" - my bad, wrong way round!!


If you would like to support my work, my Epic Pay wallet address is as follows (same wallet address as the QR code in the video): [email protected]c.tech


Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:16 EPIC:USD Weekly Chart

0:45 Critical line of support just above $1

2:40 Epic Cash breaks through resistance

3:20 Will Epic Cash hold this critical line of support

4:22 Weekly MACD & my thoughts

7:11 Epic Cash on the daily

8:41 Daily volume analysis

10:34 Daily MACD

12:00 Higher lows, lower lows...

13:30 Regular bullish divergence

15:30 I have to call it like I see it...

16:08 Outro


Full Disclaimer: This video and its contents are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or trade, a solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, cryptocurrency, or related product, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advice or other related services. I may have a financial investment with the cryptocurrencies discussed in this video. In preparing this video, no individual financial or investment needs of the viewer have been taken into account nor is any financial or investment advice being offered. Any views expressed in this video were prepared based upon the information available at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencycryptotechnical analysiscrypto analysisepic cashcensorship resistantprivate cryptoprivacy coindecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy matterschart analysis

