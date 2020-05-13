Rose/Icke III – (CENSORED) David Icke 3rd Interview with Brian Rose on London Real – Part 4/5

** (Rose) The world is changing. Inspiration is everywhere. It has never been so easy to connect, share, and bring people together. We’re learning from others and finding the best in ourselves, challenging our beliefs, sharing our vulnerability, overcoming our fears, transforming ourselves so we can transform the world. How far can we go? This is London Real. I am Brian Rose. My guest today is…

This is London Real. I am Brian Rose. My guest today is David Icke, the English writer, broadcaster, and public speaker — known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy researcher, calling yourself a full-time investigator into who and what is really controlling the world. You are the author of over 21 books and have lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 hours to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.

You are here for the third time this year to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, the looming economic recession, dangerous technology rollouts, potential mandatory vaccinations, and the violation of our basic human right to freedom of speech. David, welcome back to London Real.