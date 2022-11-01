Pt.2 Barack Obama

God isn't looking for perfect.

The only sacrifice needed is your cares.

Nothing but staying wiser then the snake.

Loving others.

Calling his name.

Using ur Faith as transaction for Swift change.

"If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!"



The value of God is better then silver and gold because his words restore the bones and flesh, the words in the Bible holds phrases to unlock your "we the people" (everything) belongs to you.. his remnant.

The word is not to be re-tought.

But rather as food.. the type of fullness that is solid in body heart and mind.. to be reborn is putting down old habits and picking up peace you can't find out there because it's in you..

He that is in you is better then he that is in the world. For many reasons.

There is such an unlocking when u bind ur self with God mentally.. instead of the cares of this world..