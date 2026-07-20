THE USA - ISRAEL MERGER IS THE ULTIMATE HEIST

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BY THE WAY.... TUCKER SAYS YOU'RE GENOCIDAL TOO
Tucker projecting genocidal tendencies....
Dennis Kucinich https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ1u16CwUuk
Neil Oliver https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7fESx_SGwQ
H.R. 8800—NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2027
https://armedservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf
The Senate Intelligence Committee's Intelligence Authorization Act for FY 2027
https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/s4615/BILLS-119s4615pcs.pdf
Quincy Institute https://quincyinst.org/research/cooperation-without-oversight-the-united-states-israel-defense-technology-cooperation-initiative/#
NGA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Geospatial-Intelligence_Agency
Israel GDP https://www.macrotrends.net/datasets/global-metrics/countries/isr/israel/gdp-gross-domestic-product
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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Christ is KING!