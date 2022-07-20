Extending the National Health Emergency this Week!

You heard it right! Biden is looking to extend the COVID National Emergency until November 2024! You just can't make this stuff up!

But there is some good news too. There is now some coverage in main stream media that is long overdue, but better late than never.

If you're in the Las Vegas area this coming weekend, I'll be at the TruthTour.net event speaking. Tickets are $25 to attend live, or $17 to watch the live stream from anywhere.

Finally, we need your help! We're building a new resource for our Patriot friends and want to know what books, events, web sites, people, and companies you know of that would be great to share with our fellow patriots. Get your free account, log in, then use the form on the main member's page to let us know what we should include in this site!

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