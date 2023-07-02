Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Por qué España no tiene solución
channel image
Vete de España
0 Subscribers
3 views
Published Sunday

Pues no tiene solución porque a una gran mayoría de los españoles seguirán votando a los mismos aunque les engañen. Ese es el nivel intelectual...

Por eso nada va a cambiar (para mejor) en España.

Ante tal nivel de indigencia mental la única solución sensata es...

Irse de España

Extracto de un video del canal de Youtube de “David Santos” https://www.youtube.com/live/s8Bdl4Y84IQ

Keywords
agenda 2030spainespanadisidenciaactivismo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket