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O καθηγητής Β. Φον Μπράουν προειδοποιούσε από το 74 (τώρα επαληθεύονται)
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584 views • November 04, 2021
Το παρόν το είχα αναρτήσει το 2011 αλλά το ΥΤ χάλασε το ηχητικό
και το ξανανεβάζω εδώ καθότι επαληθεύεται κραυγαλέα
brighteon
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το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=342834#p342834
και το ξανανεβάζω εδώ καθότι επαληθεύεται κραυγαλέα
brighteon
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuXzghQljtjX/
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908/featured
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=342834#p342834
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