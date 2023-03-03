EPOCH TV | US Supreme Court Upholds 2nd Amendment: Gun Ownership is a Right of Americans | Facts Matter

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US Supreme Court Upholds 2nd Amendment: Gun Ownership is a Right of Americans | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Heller Case:
https://ept.ms/3kEik5g
https://ept.ms/3EO4l3o
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