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1052 views • November 18, 2020
Cases- In ordinary usage, the word "case" means
"event," "happening," "situation," "circumstances."
Highfield v. Delaware Trust Co., Del.Super., 188 A.
919, 922.
Novel-adj-novel (adj.)
"new, strange, unusual, previously unknown,
Novel-noun-fictitious...a story of fiction.
Novel coronavirus...an unknown, strange, new, fiction used to scare the population into relinquishing rights for privileges from the state.
Ignorantly the United States, Europe and Australia continue to administer their own lockdowns by continuing to believe the propaganda on the TV.
Page 39 last paragraph explains very clearly that Covid 19 virus has never been isolated.
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/down...
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TheBigsib
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWURhxFsNEAVazctPzdyxfA
"event," "happening," "situation," "circumstances."
Highfield v. Delaware Trust Co., Del.Super., 188 A.
919, 922.
Novel-adj-novel (adj.)
"new, strange, unusual, previously unknown,
Novel-noun-fictitious...a story of fiction.
Novel coronavirus...an unknown, strange, new, fiction used to scare the population into relinquishing rights for privileges from the state.
Ignorantly the United States, Europe and Australia continue to administer their own lockdowns by continuing to believe the propaganda on the TV.
Page 39 last paragraph explains very clearly that Covid 19 virus has never been isolated.
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/down...
All rights are reserved ucc 1-308/207
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheBigsib
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWURhxFsNEAVazctPzdyxfA
Keywords
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