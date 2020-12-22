© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Titicut Follies (Full Documentary)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • December 22, 2020
Please use headphones/earbuds. Poor sound quality.
This groundbreaking documentary, filmed in 1966 at the State Hospital for the Criminally Insane at Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was banned in the United States in 1968. In 1969, it was allowed to be shown only to doctors, lawyers, judges, health-care professionals, social workers, and students in these and related fields until 1991 when a judge finally allowed for it to be released to the general public.
Probably not for the faint of heart, this documentary exposes the heinous ways in which patients were treated at the time.
Directed by Frederick Wiseman Filmed by John Marshall
This groundbreaking documentary, filmed in 1966 at the State Hospital for the Criminally Insane at Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was banned in the United States in 1968. In 1969, it was allowed to be shown only to doctors, lawyers, judges, health-care professionals, social workers, and students in these and related fields until 1991 when a judge finally allowed for it to be released to the general public.
Probably not for the faint of heart, this documentary exposes the heinous ways in which patients were treated at the time.
Directed by Frederick Wiseman Filmed by John Marshall
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.