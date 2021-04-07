© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden-Harris Catch and Bus Program Buses Deadly Covid Variants Throughout United States April 07, 2021
Follow
7
Share
Report
482 views • April 07, 2021
WARNING!! The Harris-Biden “Catch and Bus” Program is being used to spread every Covid-19 Variant in the world to US Cities to infect the general population!!! Share this video with others to raise awareness of the GENOCIDE taking place all around us.
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Biden Disapproval Soars as Over 170,000 Illegal Immigrants Flood The US In March, Most In A Decade
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/biden-disapproval-soars-over-170000-illegal-immigrants-flood-us-march-most-decade
Related: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/plandemic-plans-for-vaccine-passports-were-in-place-in-20-months-before-covid-19-outbreaks/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/government-in-israel-sharing-personal-information-on-unvaccinated-people/
--
Q: What's Biden doing?
A: Sending them back and turning them away.
The number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border hit a monthly-high in March, exceeding the last record-high in May of 2019. In total, some 170,000 people were apprehended by border patrol last month. About 100,000 of those migrants were single adults, who have been routinely removed from the U.S. by the Biden administration ..
No!!! The Illegal Alien Foreign National Children (stop with the unaccompanied disinfo) are being used to focus attention at the border when Greyhound buses and chartered vans are busing tens of THOUSANDS of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals from sea to shining sea!!! The Administration is working with the Cartels using a telephone number system for connecting sponsors to these Illegals. The Illegal Alien parents are being bused to be with Illegal Alien family members and friend already in the United States, while their Illegal Alien children will be returned to them at some point in the timeline. EVERYONE KNOWS from the Administration to the corrupt Congress to the State Governors and Mayors. They are being informed of the Illegal Alien Invasion of INFECTED Covid-19-Variant-Infected Illegal Aliens and NOBODY says one word.
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
This is the same "Catch-and-Bus" Program from the Obama Administration, but the Program has been streamlined to move as many Illegal Aliens throughout the United States as possible in the shortest time!!! All of the corrupt Media Networks are running the "Poor Children at the Border" false narrative to smokescreen their Plan to bring every Covid-19 Variant on Earth to the United States.
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
The cramped conditions inside these shelters, buses, vans, etc., are creating petri dishes of Covid-19 Variants where "viral escape" is happening due to the bioweapon vaccine programs!! You are looking at GENOCIDE once the vaccinated people are infected with the many Variants being spread throughout the US population using this Illegal Alien Invasion!!
Text for Tweets:
Just cut-and-paste:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
Terral03.com Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
[edit final line using Tweet topic keywords]
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 14 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Biden Disapproval Soars as Over 170,000 Illegal Immigrants Flood The US In March, Most In A Decade
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/biden-disapproval-soars-over-170000-illegal-immigrants-flood-us-march-most-decade
Related: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/plandemic-plans-for-vaccine-passports-were-in-place-in-20-months-before-covid-19-outbreaks/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/government-in-israel-sharing-personal-information-on-unvaccinated-people/
--
Q: What's Biden doing?
A: Sending them back and turning them away.
The number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border hit a monthly-high in March, exceeding the last record-high in May of 2019. In total, some 170,000 people were apprehended by border patrol last month. About 100,000 of those migrants were single adults, who have been routinely removed from the U.S. by the Biden administration ..
No!!! The Illegal Alien Foreign National Children (stop with the unaccompanied disinfo) are being used to focus attention at the border when Greyhound buses and chartered vans are busing tens of THOUSANDS of Illegal Alien Foreign Nationals from sea to shining sea!!! The Administration is working with the Cartels using a telephone number system for connecting sponsors to these Illegals. The Illegal Alien parents are being bused to be with Illegal Alien family members and friend already in the United States, while their Illegal Alien children will be returned to them at some point in the timeline. EVERYONE KNOWS from the Administration to the corrupt Congress to the State Governors and Mayors. They are being informed of the Illegal Alien Invasion of INFECTED Covid-19-Variant-Infected Illegal Aliens and NOBODY says one word.
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
This is the same "Catch-and-Bus" Program from the Obama Administration, but the Program has been streamlined to move as many Illegal Aliens throughout the United States as possible in the shortest time!!! All of the corrupt Media Networks are running the "Poor Children at the Border" false narrative to smokescreen their Plan to bring every Covid-19 Variant on Earth to the United States.
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
The cramped conditions inside these shelters, buses, vans, etc., are creating petri dishes of Covid-19 Variants where "viral escape" is happening due to the bioweapon vaccine programs!! You are looking at GENOCIDE once the vaccinated people are infected with the many Variants being spread throughout the US population using this Illegal Alien Invasion!!
Text for Tweets:
Just cut-and-paste:
Media uses the "kids at the border" to smokescreen the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi
Terral03.com Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5
Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U
SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH
Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
[edit final line using Tweet topic keywords]
--
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 14 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.