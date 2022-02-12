URGENT appeal to all Canadian military veterans - Come to Ottawa now - Queen of Canada exposed

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- Just Try and TOUCH ONE CHILD!!
- CHRIS SKY EXPOSES ROMANA:
Romana Didulo, the QUEEN of Canada finally Exposed as a PSYOP Plant by the LIBERAL PARTY of CANADA.
Email: [email protected]
Mirrored - wil paranormal