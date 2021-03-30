The Biggest Test Of Our Lives 2021

BITTER SWEET. Joyful to be going home any day now, and saddened that it would take Gods wrath to wake people up to choose to suffer for their faith or love not their lives to the death. What does Jesus expect us to do when we suffer for our faith? Yes REJOICE. What did David do when he realise how much God loves him and was with him? Yes , he danced with all his might.



2 Samuel 6:14-16

King James Version

14 And David danced before the Lord with all his might; and David was girded with a linen ephod.

15 So David and all the house of Israel brought up the ark of the Lord with shouting, and with the sound of the trumpet.16 And as the ark of the Lord came into the city of David, Michal Saul's daughter looked through a window, and saw king David leaping and dancing before the Lord; and she despised him in her heart.