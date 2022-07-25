The New World Order is Here 07/25/2022

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The New World Order will come in three segments. First, a Financial Situation, then a Governmental New World Order and finally it goes to Religion where you'll have to take the Mark of the Beast to buy and sell. Today we take a look at an overview of what to expect of what the New World order will be.
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