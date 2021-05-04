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COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES GROUP ON FACEBOOK - VACCINE INJURY AND DEATH
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220 views • May 04, 2021
People talk about serious adverse reactions and the deaths of their family member. There are way too many.
facebook group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/299493215066149
It seems that Facebook has deleted that group. What does that tell you?
Source: Hugo Talks via Jim Crenshaw
facebook group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/299493215066149
It seems that Facebook has deleted that group. What does that tell you?
Source: Hugo Talks via Jim Crenshaw
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