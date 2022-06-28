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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Self-Assurance Or Scriptural Insurance.
Proverbs 28:26 (NIV).
26 Those who trust in themselves are fools,
but those who walk in wisdom are kept safe.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Godless are self-confident.
The Righteous trust the scriptures.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p98zyha
#those #trust #themselves #fools #walk #wisdom #kept #safe