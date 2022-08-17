Gov. Ron DeSantis: People Should Be Able to Sue for Damages Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine

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Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke at Turning Point USA's "Unite and Win" rally in Phoenix, Arizona, about how those who were possibly harmed by the COVID-19 vaccine due to the vaccine mandates should be able to sue for damages.