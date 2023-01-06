Create New Account
🇬🇧 BioNTech Says It Will Start 'Cancer Vaccine' Trials in the UK From September
The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible.

Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer vaccines, which aim to spur the immune system to attack harmful cells.

