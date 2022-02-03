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Share Immediately! The 'Black Goo' Will Be Their Cure to It All! [02.02.2022]
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342 views • February 03, 2022
Human Nature: What is the Nanotechnology CRISPR? Graphene Oxide? Dark Matter? Back Goo? (Documentary)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/
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https://youtu.be/_KTH21X2phE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RXBtJXOXZ7y2/
Satanic Media's Graphene Oxide CRISPR Black Goo Dark Matter Cyborgs... [13.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q5E5PopwNrfQ/
2022: The Rise of the 'Black Goo' 'CRISPR' 'Graphene Oxide'! [29.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wZjzPqfHZyya/
Micro Nano Robots (CRISPR) Can Auto-Reproduce Themselves (in vaccines?) [06.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Leu9ATvIT9iE/
TheBubbaNews: Gene and DNA 'Editing' With CRISPR? -> Yep... [14.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iA4UuKf2p7KI/
22,453 Views feb 2, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/_KTH21X2phE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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