@Glenn Beck Makes Some Surprising Midterm Predictions @Stu Does America
Published a month ago |
Stu Does America


Oct 23, 2022 Midterm elections are just around the corner, and Glenn Beck has some depressing predictions. Stu Burguiere and Glenn discuss possible outcomes and why Glenn doesn't feel like he knows the American people anymore. WATCH more Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFNt3...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4FB_IrHnzM

current eventsamericaelectionsglenn beckpredictionsmidtermstu burguiere

