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BENJAMIN FULFORD: BIG WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! 6/27/2022. Angela (Hitler) Merkel gathers lieutenants in Germany to mourn loss of fourth Reich. Whitehats green-lit all across the board, massive DeepState failures in-bound. You do not want to miss this huge GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE!