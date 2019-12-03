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Trump asks Macron if he will take back ISIS fighters
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10 views • December 03, 2019
President Trump and French President Macron discuss the ISIS threat and the number of captured fighters in Syria at a tense meeting during NATO summit. Trump tells Macron his response on ISIS fighters is 'one of the greatest non-answers I've ever heard.'
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