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Pfizer Quietly Adds Language Warning That ‘Unfavorable Pre-Clinical, Clinical Or Safety Data’ May Impact Business
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210 views • February 10, 2022
Pfizer – which just forecast $54 billion in Covid-related sales in 2022, appears to be anticipating some bad news, as evidenced by several redline changes in their Q4 earnings releases.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-that-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may-impact-business/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-that-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may-impact-business/
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