RICHARD HEART WAS RIGHT! - PART 6 (Bitcoin & Ethereum Edition)

Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jun 20, 2022 with 1.2K views.

In 2017 Richard Heart predicted that Bitcoin would reach $20,000 when it was only $5,000 and he called the Bitcoin top at $20,000. In 2019 he also predicted that Bitcoin would reach $60,000.

Richard called the top on Bitcoin at $65,000 on the day, warned everyone about the Ethereum top, and reminded everyone that the ETH top came 27 days after the Bitcoin top last time. And indeed, it happened again.





Richard Heart's PulseChain Sacrifice Phase raised over $27,000,000 in donations to SENS.org, funding medical research.





Richard Heart Was Right Video Playlist

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9cae28bb-348d-411c-bb41-2670ffe7787a?index=1



HEX https://HEX.com

PulseChain https://PulseChain.com

Richard Heart https://RichardHeart.com





Watch NO HEXPECTATIONS TEASER

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