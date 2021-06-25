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District of Columbia v. Heller (2008): Understanding the Court's Landmark Decisions
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On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and David discuss the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on District of Columbia v. Heller (2008). The Second Amendment did not fully protect an individual's right to keep arms for self-defense until a policeman challenged the District of Columbia's handgun ban in 2008.
You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/second-amendment-supreme-court-cases-guide#heller
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Helpful Links:
- The Supreme Court and the Second Amendment: Understanding the Court's Landmark Decisions: https://ammo.com/articles/second-amendment-supreme-court-cases-guide#heller
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/second-amendment-supreme-court-cases-guide#heller
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Helpful Links:
- The Supreme Court and the Second Amendment: Understanding the Court's Landmark Decisions: https://ammo.com/articles/second-amendment-supreme-court-cases-guide#heller
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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