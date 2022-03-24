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Truckers clash with pro-Ukraine activists at Polish-Belarusian border
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80 views • March 24, 2022
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Scuffles erupt between truck drivers and pro-Ukraine activists trying to stop flow of goods across border from Poland to Belarus. The protest has caused a line of trucks to be backed up 40 kilometers (25 miles) on the Polish side of the border.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy57cp-truckers-clash-with-pro-ukraine-activists-at-polish-belarusian-border.html
Scuffles erupt between truck drivers and pro-Ukraine activists trying to stop flow of goods across border from Poland to Belarus. The protest has caused a line of trucks to be backed up 40 kilometers (25 miles) on the Polish side of the border.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy57cp-truckers-clash-with-pro-ukraine-activists-at-polish-belarusian-border.html
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