© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We have 35 days ... from today, September 30, 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • October 01, 2020
"THEY" are pulling it all together. All the horsemen of The Apocalypse are riding in around November 4th.
TEOTWAWKI was April/May 2020. Next stop is TSHTF which most of us peg around November 4th. That leaves us 35 DAYS to get our affairs in order.
Of course I have links, footnotes and lots of background at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com. I will put more up here at my Brighteon account Bitterroot Bugler.
This information is all over the investigative reporter side of the Internet. Use your thinking cap to understand what is coming. Use your creative mind to be ready. Time's-A-Wastin'
TEOTWAWKI was April/May 2020. Next stop is TSHTF which most of us peg around November 4th. That leaves us 35 DAYS to get our affairs in order.
Of course I have links, footnotes and lots of background at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com. I will put more up here at my Brighteon account Bitterroot Bugler.
This information is all over the investigative reporter side of the Internet. Use your thinking cap to understand what is coming. Use your creative mind to be ready. Time's-A-Wastin'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.