Keys 2 Life EP47: Pastor Todd Coconato | GOD'S TRUTH VS THE WORLD

Pastor Todd Coconato is a licensed and ordained minister since 2004. He is also a national speaker and evangelist.



Pastor Todd appears in the media, speaks at conferences, churches, and faith-based events. He also is a faith advisor and worked in collaboration with the Trump campaign’s “faith-based team” to help organize and spiritually advise on various issues, initiatives, and speak at events.

Todd is the President of the Religious Liberties Coalition (RLC), which is a non-profit, national coalition of pastors and ministry leaders. He is also the founder of Remnant News, which is a Christian News publication. Todd is host of the radio show “The Todd Coconato Show — The Remnant” and serves as the head of Todd Coconato Ministries, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Todd is fervently praying and believing for revival and a spiritual awakening in the United States and beyond.

Learn more about Todd here: https://toddcoconato.com/