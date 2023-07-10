Keys 2 Life EP47: Pastor Todd Coconato | GOD'S TRUTH VS THE WORLD

Pastor Todd Coconato is a licensed and ordained minister since 2004. He is also a national speaker and evangelist.
Pastor Todd appears in the media, speaks at conferences, churches, and faith-based events. He also is a faith advisor and worked in collaboration with the Trump campaign’s “faith-based team” to help organize and spiritually advise on various issues, initiatives, and speak at events.
Todd is the President of the Religious Liberties Coalition (RLC), which is a non-profit, national coalition of pastors and ministry leaders. He is also the founder of Remnant News, which is a Christian News publication. Todd is host of the radio show “The Todd Coconato Show — The Remnant” and serves as the head of Todd Coconato Ministries, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Todd is fervently praying and believing for revival and a spiritual awakening in the United States and beyond.
Learn more about Todd here: https://toddcoconato.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.