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Too funny. - Cirsten W has said that Jenn Psaki cut his lttle pee pee off , and now she is a trans woman. Jen is teamed up in this video with this gay guy. I wonder if he has cut his pee pee off too ?
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120 views • August 10, 2021
You have to laugh if you are not already crying. Cirsten W compared Jenn Psaki with what used to be Bruce Jenner. Now why would she do that ? She is the Queen of Intel as you know and she does not say things unless she has proof. Supposedly. So they say - Simon says. Cannabis Jimmy says.
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