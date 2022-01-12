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Extremely Toxic Sodium Azide in Lateral Flow Tests
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574 views • January 12, 2022
In this report Greg Reese of Infowars.com reveals a lethal chemical that is included in Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Home Test Kit that has a history of killing people even in small doses.
The instructions for the test kit warn that this is a "hazardous" ingredient that is not to be touched, but that warning does not state that it could cause death or organ failures.
Greg produced this report as a warning for those who travel and may be rushed to take this test, which is authorized to be used with children as young as 2-years-old, but since he published this a few days ago, the Biden Administration has since stated that they are invoking the Defense Protection Act to spend $3 BILLION to purchase and make available a half billion of these COVID home testing kits for all Americans.
Why would they include such a dangerous drug in these home test kits? One obvious reason is that these test kits are NOT approved by the FDA, but only given emergency use authorization (EUA), so the manufacturer is not responsible for any "accidents" that might happen causing organ failure or death.
* Source: http://banned.video
* FDA Antigen Test Kit Instructions for Use (see p.4 for Sodium Azide) - https://www.fda.gov/media/147254/download
* CDC Facts about Sodium Azide - https://emergency.cdc.gov/agent/sodiumazide/basics/facts.asp
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
The instructions for the test kit warn that this is a "hazardous" ingredient that is not to be touched, but that warning does not state that it could cause death or organ failures.
Greg produced this report as a warning for those who travel and may be rushed to take this test, which is authorized to be used with children as young as 2-years-old, but since he published this a few days ago, the Biden Administration has since stated that they are invoking the Defense Protection Act to spend $3 BILLION to purchase and make available a half billion of these COVID home testing kits for all Americans.
Why would they include such a dangerous drug in these home test kits? One obvious reason is that these test kits are NOT approved by the FDA, but only given emergency use authorization (EUA), so the manufacturer is not responsible for any "accidents" that might happen causing organ failure or death.
* Source: http://banned.video
* FDA Antigen Test Kit Instructions for Use (see p.4 for Sodium Azide) - https://www.fda.gov/media/147254/download
* CDC Facts about Sodium Azide - https://emergency.cdc.gov/agent/sodiumazide/basics/facts.asp
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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