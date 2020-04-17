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COVID-19: The Step-by-Step New World Order Plan
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6121 views • April 17, 2020
Dana Ashlie
229K subscribers
Global Footage proving this admitted plan is playing out exactly as intended.
Please go to www.missdanaashlie.com to be put on my direct emailing list in case of my deletion :) Emailing me to ask to get on it will take much longer...
JAMA Fauci article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
Fourth sentence, third paragraph.
Scenarios for the Future of Tech & Intl. Dev Document: https://www.openfutures.net/node/775
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]
229K subscribers
Global Footage proving this admitted plan is playing out exactly as intended.
Please go to www.missdanaashlie.com to be put on my direct emailing list in case of my deletion :) Emailing me to ask to get on it will take much longer...
JAMA Fauci article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
Fourth sentence, third paragraph.
Scenarios for the Future of Tech & Intl. Dev Document: https://www.openfutures.net/node/775
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
New! Proton mail: [email protected]
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