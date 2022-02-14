BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fighting For Your Marriage - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • February 14, 2022
Marriages are struggling more than ever before due to job loss, sickness, stress, and even death. Our relationship experts will remind us about the commitment we made to God to love and cherish our spouse even when dealing with mental illness and an affair. In addition, we will be looking at the history, mission, and vision for Counter Culture Ministries and the huge opportunity God has given our team to expand this message from coast to coast. Host Tina Griffin gives a glimpse as to what she’s been exposing for the last two decades delivering the Hollywood Exposed presentation and now through this radio/TV program. She shares her eye-opening conversation with Brittany Murphy while working on the movie Little Black Book and Madonna's parenting tips being contrary to what she’s been dishing out on stage throughout her career. Join us as a monthly donor to help us reach millions of people on CSN, AFR, and Sirius XM.


TAKEAWAYS

Backstage footage of a band encouraging their fans to do drugs and commit a crime while signing autographs after a concert

Download the Counter Culture Mom app and protect your kids from today’s ungodly “entertainment”

Become a monthly partner and help The Counter Culture Mom Show reach millions of people on the airwaves from coast to coast

Marriage BattlePlan Founder Brian Fleming uses a simple combat proven military strategy to help couples communicate better


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Get The Marriage BattlePlan Course: https://bit.ly/3HNjQbF
Marriage BattlePlan Trailer: https://vimeo.com/463969390
Brian Fleming’s Afghanistan Experience: https://bit.ly/36dhWD9

🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN FLEMING
Website: www.MarriageBattlePlan.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrianFlemingOfficial
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/briancfleming1/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/briancfleming/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BrianFlemingSpeaker
Podcast: www.MarriageBattlePlan.com/Podcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
stresscombatmarriageweddingmental illnessmadonnarelationshipmissionfightingdonatepartneraffairvowsjob lossbrittany murphywar zoneafrtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrian flemingmarriage battleplancsnsirius xmamerican family radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Sterling Ashworth
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
The Cheapest Food You&#8217;ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

The Cheapest Food You’ll Ever See: Why I Believe a Global Food Shock Is Coming by 2027

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy