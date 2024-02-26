Truth and Righteousness

To be worshipped as God; the devil wants everyone to become religious. The dangers of being religious is highlighted in the Bible. You could miss it or think that was a different time because that is what we have now representing Christianity. Majority claiming to serve God now are just as majority claiming to serve God with the children of Israel.
I recorded this video few times yesterday but could not get it saved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.