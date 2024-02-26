Create New Account
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
155 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

To be worshipped as God; the devil wants everyone to become religious.  The dangers of being religious is highlighted in the Bible.  You could miss it or think that was a different time because that is what we have now representing Christianity.  Majority claiming to serve God now are just as majority claiming to serve God with the children of Israel.


I recorded this video few times yesterday but could not get it saved.

