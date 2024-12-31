Hong Kong New Year 2025: LIVE fireworks at Victoria Harbour. When Is The Chinese Lunar New Year In 2025? In 2025, the Chinese Lunar New Year begins on Wednesday, Jan 29, and lasts until the Lantern Festival on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with the rising of the full moon — this year called the “Snow Moon.

"No one can stop China's reunification with Taiwan," Chinese President Xi Jinping declared during his New Year's speech, emphasizing the inevitability of mainland China's reunification with the island.

"People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family ties or stop the historical trend of national unification," Xi stated in his address, broadcast on China's state television.

Xi Jinping stressed that China does not rule out the use of force to achieve reunification with Taiwan if necessary to protect national interests.



