2023-4-6 unleavened bread - removing leaven - 169







link for more complete list...mostly carbonates (I can't vouch for anything else on this site. I am including this link so you can look at these ingredients and chemical leaveners if you wish.)

https://eliyah.com/leavening-agents/



Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), sodium carbonate, baking powder, yeast, and sourdough if you make your own starter, are your typical sources. Check also...boxed baking mixes, crackers, cookies, toothpaste, and laundry detergents.

offer your firstfruits first...

then remove the leaven...

offer an meat and drink offering every day for 6 more days...

don't work on the last day...which is next wednesday...take it off...call in sick...or tell them the truth, I am keeping passover the Lord my God, and I just learned that I cannot work this day. I told my employer the truth, and God turned it into a testimony, and then HE gave me huge favor at that job while I was there. What will HE do for you? depends on your faith doesn't it?!!! Have you never heard? "your faith has made you whole.", and, "be it done unto thee according to your faith.", and, "without faith it is impossible to please God.", and, and, and....and, "when I return, will I find faith in the earth?". And that answer, is, yes, in a handful of corn upon the mountains; but also, a resounding no! for the people have largely left off the covenant that christ died to them into with the Father, and they call it old, and so what use was their passover offering then? if they continue on in sin? and make up their own religion of what God now expects of them? their ways are movable! God's ways are not! They are recorded for us! and for some, that same God who wrote them down with His finger into stone! has also, by the spirit of the living God! written them into our own fleshly tables! that is, our heart! "O' in the volume of the book! it is was written of me! here I am O' my God! I delight to do Thy will! Thy law is written into my heart!". Thou hast caused me to find life! and to walk in the ways thereof! Thou hast revealed Thine covenant unto me! and I was ashamed, but now I have found life! Thy commandments I esteem greater riches than that of gold and silver! for riches are the ransom of men, but Thine word is the ransom of my soul!

How much more evidence do you need? Fear...and obey God!

praise God!
















