Documentary -OVERCOMING THE IMAGE, DEPART FROM ME VS COME UNTO ME, POSSIBLE LAST DAYS TIMELINE

In this documentary I'm going over what we are all wondering about right now. are we truly at the door of the end events of the last days? The news we see everyday is telling us that something big is on the horizon. and it all ties into the image of the beast. It is a world system for sure. but just what is this image of the beast? is it one particular thing or is it the whole system itself and the people within it.? You have to answer that for yourself. irregardless, we are to overcome and come out of the entire system as prophesied in the Bible. The Iran war seems to be the centerpiece of the entire last day scenario. The very scenario that kicks off the day of the Lord as most read it in the Bible

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