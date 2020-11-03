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Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture on vaccines and health FULL PART ONE (MIRRORED)
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1197 views • November 03, 2020
Dr. Suzanne Humphries Lecture on vaccines and health FULL PART ONE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/SFQQOv-Oi6U
FULL PART ONE OF FOUR.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on her background and about how she started to question the safety on vaccines. She also gives information about how authorities work to persuade people to vaccinate.
The first full part of four contains information about tetanus.
Dr Humphrie speaks on the disease, how it works, how to deal with it and the history of tetanus.
Part one also contains information on measles and what vaccines are made of.
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/
THIS IS A NON PROFIT VIDEO PRODUCTION.
ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED.
PayPal:
[email protected]
THANK YOU !
Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se
https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/
Mirrored from You Tube channel Canal2ndOpinion at:-
https://youtu.be/SFQQOv-Oi6U
FULL PART ONE OF FOUR.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on her background and about how she started to question the safety on vaccines. She also gives information about how authorities work to persuade people to vaccinate.
The first full part of four contains information about tetanus.
Dr Humphrie speaks on the disease, how it works, how to deal with it and the history of tetanus.
Part one also contains information on measles and what vaccines are made of.
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
http://drsuzanne.net/
THIS IS A NON PROFIT VIDEO PRODUCTION.
ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED.
PayPal:
[email protected]
THANK YOU !
Canal 2nd Opinion
Sweden
http://www.2op.se
https://www.facebook.com/Canal-2nd-Opinion-260569270754045/
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