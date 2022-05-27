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BREAKING: Another HUGE Pfizer Trial Forensic Anomaly: More Investigation Needed Into Trial Site 4444
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91 views • May 27, 2022
Previous Reports on Trial Site 4444 & 1231:
Bombshell Pfizer Vax Scandal? Huge Anomalies Found In #PfizerDocuments For Trial Sites 1231 & 4444 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQChMPE1bvZH/
BREAKING: #PfizerDocuments Suggest Massive Clinical Trial Fraud, "Confirmed" Vax Cases Look VERY Low https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGeYSfZjP0zd/
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Bombshell Pfizer Vax Scandal? Huge Anomalies Found In #PfizerDocuments For Trial Sites 1231 & 4444 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MQChMPE1bvZH/
BREAKING: #PfizerDocuments Suggest Massive Clinical Trial Fraud, "Confirmed" Vax Cases Look VERY Low https://www.bitchute.com/video/WGeYSfZjP0zd/
Join https://GroupDiscover.com to get access to a huge searchable repository (16K+ videos) to find great videos and channels across the censorship-resistant internet. All subscriptions directly support this channel
Want more videos? Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com and https://flote.app/timtruth1
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