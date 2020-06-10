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Democrats And Chinese Communists Launch Coordinated Attack On America - War Room Full Show
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23 views • June 10, 2020
“Black Pill Owen” starts the show off wondering why President Trump has been silent and inactive during the Democrat insurrection against America. Callers weigh in on this great mystery. Tom Pappert joins the show when the final George Floyd funeral procession ends in real live meme that you wouldn't believe, but will laugh at. Joseph Saladino joins to discuss what it was link being a Trump supporter at a George Floyd protest. Owen explains how Patriots, Trump supporters, Conservatives and Republicans need to rethink their messaging and rhetoric to fight back against the lies and fraud of the Democrat party and media. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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