Miles Guo: The strength of a country does not come from land, but comes from the quality of its people, its technology and government system

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10/10/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The strength of a country does not come from land, but comes from the quality of its people, its technology and government system， If the Chinese nation has an open mind, it should let Taiwan become independent