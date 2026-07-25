Tina Peters Deep State Judge Matthew Barrett

Luke 8:17 Says That Nothing Hidden Will Stay Hidden...

This Judge Barrett's Actions are Well-Documented Also.

And We Hope When The Election Fraud is Brought to Light...

That He Recieves at Least a Ten Year Prison Sentance.





That Can Give Him Pretty of Time to Refect on He Poor Decition...

To Becaume a Deep State Puppet Woking Aginst Our Country.

We Pray That Will Give Him The Proper Time to Reflect...

Prison is The Only Place This Lost Soul Will Find Pentance!