Tina Peters Deep State Judge Matthew Barrett

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Luke 8:17 Says That Nothing Hidden Will Stay Hidden...
This Judge Barrett's Actions are Well-Documented Also.
And We Hope When The Election Fraud is Brought to Light...
That He Recieves at Least a Ten Year Prison Sentance.
That Can Give Him Pretty of Time to Refect on He Poor Decition...
To Becaume a Deep State Puppet Woking Aginst Our Country.
We Pray That Will Give Him The Proper Time to Reflect...
Prison is The Only Place This Lost Soul Will Find Pentance!