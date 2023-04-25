The Purge: Tucker Carlson Booted From Fox News

The post-Dominion Voting Machine lawsuit purge has begun at the Fox News Channel. The company terminated the employment of its highly popular prime-time host Tucker Carlson. The Internet is rife with speculation that more Fox News show hosts will also be shown the door. The firing of Tucker Carlson came days after a Democrat member of the US House of Representatives threatened to imprison independent journalist Matt Taibbi for five years for misspelling the initials of a government agency during his testimony under oath. We'll talk about the purge taking place at Fox News, the latest on Hunter's laptop and we'll provide an update on World War 3.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/24/23

