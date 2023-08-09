Create New Account
GOD'S VENGEANCE is a Self-Evident Truth.. There is No Escaping It. The RECORD WILL Speak For Itself
It's Time To Wake UP
"As The Reality of the Self-Evident TRUTH Has Been Made Manifest, All Those that Oppose it will be Judged by it .. Ana-Krino says it all and the Obviousness of the Manifestations Speak for themselves .. Is the Vatican a Serpent ?? Is the Largest alter a Dead Sheep ?? Does Lucifer sit in the seat of Elohiym?? Did Jesus say If you are Not with me , you are KATAH ?? The Horror That is Coming is Beyond their Comprehentionand The TRAP THEY Set Has BECOME Their OWN !!" (From Jonathan's original description)************************* *************************

