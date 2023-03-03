https://gettr.com/post/p2a6cw06bc8
2023.03.01 In the post-CCP era, Russia shall be disintegrated, the CCP-ruled China shall vanish, and communism shall be classified as terrorism worldwide. We shall witness great changes in human society.
后中共化时代，俄罗斯将被解体，中共国将不复存在，共产主义在全球将被列为恐怖主义。人类社会会有很大的变化。
