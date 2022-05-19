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Soldiers of the NM of the DPR Deliver a Pinpoint Strike at the Dugout of the 30th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 051922
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191 views • May 19, 2022
Soldiers of the NM of the DPR deliver a pinpoint strike at the dugout of the 30th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a captured Ukrainian ATGM Stugna-P.
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