Hydrogen, The Breath Of God w/ George Wiseman

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Streamed live on Oct 27, 2022 Why is hydrogen referred to as the God molecule? This will be the subject of this Alfacast, and what inventor, George Wiseman will share could very well be a game-changer for your personal health & well-being. George grew up as a cowboy in British Columbia, where hard work and jack-of-all-trades skills weren't an option. His upbringing parlayed perfectly into a knack for inventiveness, and future innovations that would improve the quality of life for thousands in generations to come. 62% of the human body is hydrogen, and most of the ailments of man are either caused by or exacerbated by hydrogen deficiency. George began working with Brown’s Gas in 1986, and has since developed technologies that make use of this miraculous gas for Fuel Saving, Torch-Fuel Gas, and Radioactive Neutralization. What's more, his inventions are patent-free so his knowledge remains readily available to anyone wishing to duplicate his creations. George has become an expert in Browns’ Gas, also known as HHO or HydrOxy, with a primary focus on the industrial and energy-saving aspects that would eventually lead to the realization of the astonishing health benefits that occur when inhaled, and drinking infused water. Compromised energy reserves lead to illness, but Brown's Gas solves this energy crisis. Mr. Wiseman's current focus for the application of Brown's Gas is HydrOxy for health, and his practical & safe technology is fast becoming one of the most important innovations of all time. Show links: https://eagle-research.com/ Save BIG on your Brown's Gas AquaCure Machine by using the coupon code "alfavedic' at checkout here: https://eagle-research.com/product/ac50/ Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see. Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site. Find them all at https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic​​​​ Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming! https://paypal.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​ QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT Join Our Telegram: https://t.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Support us by buying from our booklist! https://alfavedic.com/booklist​​​​​​​.. Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic​​​​.. . and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products Protect yourself from harmful blue light with the very best in optics from Ra Optics. Get 10% off at https://alfavedic.com/blueblockers​​​...Show less

326DislikeShare DownloadClipSave